Man, woman killed after jumping in front of Vande Bharat in Lucknow

A man and a woman were killed after allegedly jumping in front of a moving Vande Bharat train near Alamnagar railway station in Lucknow on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred near the Jalalpur railway crossing on the down line within the Talkatora police station limits. According to the police, information about the incident was received around 1.45 pm on January 10, after which teams from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Talkatora police station rushed to the spot and began a preliminary investigation.

According to police, the woman had been reported missing two days earlier, after her family filed a missing complaint at Sushant Golf City police station on Thursday. Officials said that she and the man were employed at the same private office in the Sadar (Cantonment) area.

An eyewitness, Vikas Kumar, told the police that the duo had been walking near the railway tracks close to the Jalalpur gate for nearly two-and-a-half hours. He said that when the signal indicated the arrival of the Vande Bharat train and it began approaching the station, the two suddenly lay down on the tracks. Despite people nearby shouting and trying to warn them, the train passed before anyone could intervene.

Both died on the spot, police said.

Police said preliminary findings indicate that the man was married, while the woman was unmarried. The man has been identified as a resident of Nilmatha, though his Aadhaar card mentioned an address in New Hyderabad, Nishatganj, which is his in-laws’ residence. He is survived by his wife, a tailor, and their seven-year-old son, police added.

Officials said a mobile phone was recovered from the woman, while two mobile phones, an Aadhaar card, and other documents were found with the man. These items are currently being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

The GRP removed the bodies from the tracks and notified the local police. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Dhananjay Kushwaha also arrived at the site to oversee the proceedings.

Police said that inquest proceedings and other legal formalities are underway, and the families of both deceased have been informed. “Further investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances that led to the incident,” an official added.