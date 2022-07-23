Mango growers honour newly elected MLC
The Mango Growers Association of India hosted a welcome programme for Jasmir Ansari of the Samajwadi Party, who was elected to the Legislative Council, at the Press Club, in Lucknow, on Saturday.
On the occasion, dignitaries including Mango Growers Association of India spokesperson Siraj Mehndi, chairman Insram Ali, state president Shivsharan Singh honoured Jasmir Ansari by garlanding him and giving him mementos. Ansari has been a Bahujan Samaj Party MLA from Laharpur in Sitapur.
Ansari assured full cooperation to journalists and the Press Club and announced plans to install AC in the Press Club.
Attacking the BJP government, Siraj Mehndi said that the present situation in the state is not good and which is why SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has sent Jasmir Ansari to the Upper House. “The situation prevailing in the state looks like we will all be in jail by 2024 and 1977 will come back in 2024,” he said.
Haseeb Siddiqui, PK Tiwari, Athar Hussain, Amit Jamai, Suresh Bahadur Singh, Pradeep Kapoor, Chand Miyan were present on the occasion. Following the programme’s conclusion, a mango feast was held, with a large number of people enjoying the mangoes.
-
Delhi govt launches 50 centres to teach English
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced his government's plan to initiate a spoken English course for people in the 16-35 age group at 50 centres across the city. In the first phase of the programme, the Aam Aadmi Party leader said, around 100,000 students will be trained to “become fluent in the English language”.
-
PMC to purchase medicines worth Rs16 crore
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation will purchase bulk medicines worth Rs16 crore for its various hospitals and clinics. The civic administration has made a budgetary provision of Rs29 crore for covering medical expenses. The health department had placed the proposal before municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar for approval. At least 14 bidders participated in the tender floated by PMC to purchase medicines. PMC commissioner approved the bidder who quoted the lowest amount for supplying medicines.
-
Prayagraj: UP excise department nabs 1,326 for illicit liquor trade in past three weeks
Continuing with its crackdown against the manufacture, sale and smuggling of illicit liquor in Uttar Pradesh, the state excise department carried out 38,624 raids in the last three weeks in which 4,354 cases were registered and 1,08,842 litre of illegal liquor was seized by the officials, informed excise commissioner of Uttar Pradesh, Senthil Pandian C. Likewise, 2,88,890 kg of lahan used for manufacturing illicit liquor were also destroyed.
-
Railway officers, employees felicitated at NCR HQ
'Principal Chief Engineer Award Distribution Ceremony for the year 2021-22' was organised at North Central Railways headquarters on Friday. In this programme, a total of 100 railways' personnel, including five officers and 95 staff, from the engineering department, were felicitated by SK Mishra, principal chief engineer, NCR, informed chief public relations officer of NCR, Shivam Sharma. SK Mishra congratulated the awardees and motivated the officers and employees to continue the good work done by them.
-
Shinde had adequate security during MVA regime: Pawar
Pune: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that Eknath Shinde as minister in the then Uddhav Thackeray government had Z-level security cover. Earlier on Friday, Shiv Sena MLAs from Shinde's camp, including former minister of state for home Shambhuraj Desai, claimed that despite Shinde getting a threat from Naxals, he was not given the highest Z-plus' security cover as Thackeray did not allow it. He was speaking at an event in Pune.
