Man’s body found hanging in UP’s Basti; kin allege murder

The body of a 24-year-old man, who was to be married soon, was found hanging from a tree under suspicious circumstances in Keshavpur village under Parasrampur police station limits in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district on Wednesday. Family members alleged that the man was murdered and his body was later hung to make it appear as a suicide. (For Representation)

Police said blood stains were found near the victim’s feet while initial examination revealed multiple injury marks on the body, including serious injuries on his private parts. Investigators also noted that the noose used to hang the body was a dupatta and the victim’s mobile phone was missing.

The deceased had stepped out of his house on Tuesday evening and did not return. His body was discovered the next morning hanging from a tree, with his knees reportedly touching the ground. A forensic team examined the spot and collected evidence.

Family members alleged that the man was murdered and his body was later hung to make it appear as a suicide. Police officials said they are closely analysing the nature of the injuries and the circumstances at the scene.

“The body had injury marks. The exact cause of death will be clear after the post-mortem examination,” said Vishwa Mohan Rai, inspector in charge of Parasrampur police station.

Investigators are also probing the missing mobile phone and reconstructing the victim’s last movements. Further investigation is underway.