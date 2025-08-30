Many UP students used fake freedom fighter dependent certs for MBBS seats: Probe

LUCKNOW Several candidates used fake freedom fighter dependent certificates to secure MBBS seats in state-run medical colleges through the UP NEET UG 2025 counselling process, a probe has revealed. As per 2% horizontal reservation under the freedom fighter dependent sub-category, 88 seats were available for allocation, against which 79 were allotted through online counselling. A total of 71 candidates completed the admission process against the said 79 allotted seats. (Pic for representation)

On Friday, the counselling board of UP NEET UG 2025 decided to cancel admissions of many such candidates for furnishing fake/forged certificates for seats, said Kinjal Singh, director general, medical education (DGME), UP.

After suspicion on one such certificate, a probe found that 64 fake certificates were used. Counselling of two candidates was held at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU), where the counselling team raised an alarm.

In the first round of counselling of UP NEET UG 2025, 4,442 seats were available for allocation under the state quota of MBBS course in government medical colleges/institutions/universities of the state.

As per 2% horizontal reservation under the freedom fighter dependent sub-category, 88 seats were available for allocation, against which 79 were allotted through online counselling. A total of 71 candidates completed the admission process against the said 79 allotted seats.

In view of the fact that the certificates of freedom fighter dependent sub-category presented at the time of admission by the candidates allotted to other medical colleges of the state through the first round of counseling of UPNEET UG 2025 appeared suspicious, it was decided to get them verified by the district magistrates concerned, for which letters were sent to 10 districts.

The letters were sent to Agra, Ghazipur, Ballia, Bhadohi, Meerut, Saharanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr. According to the information received, 64 certificates have so far been found fake by the DMs.

In the meeting of the counselling board of UP NEET UG 2025, it was decided to cancel the admissions of candidates admitted on the basis of fake/forged certificates. Now, the colleges will send notices to candidates following due process, for action initiated.