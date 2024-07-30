Mata Prasad Pandey: ‘Why BJP, BSP afraid of my Brahmin identity?’

With Mata Prasad Pandey’s appointment as the leader of opposition (LoP) in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, the Samajwadi Party added the “B” (Brahmin) factor to its PDA formula, inviting criticism from the BJP and the BSP who alleged the Pichda (backward) Dalit, Alpsankhyak (minorities) agenda got diluted. Leader of opposition Mata Prasad Pandey with Samajwadi Party MLAs (Deepak Gupta Hindustan Times)

Three days after his appointment, Pandey, 81, broke his silence on the issue on Tuesday, asserting that not only Brahmins but all communities are annoyed with the BJP and questioned why the ruling party, as well as the Bahujan Samaj Party, was so alarmed at his Brahmin identity. If it (his appointment as LoP) adds to the SP’s politics, it’s better, he said. In an interview with HT’s Gaurav Saigal, Pandey said he believes in strengthening LoP office and will take to streets on the issues that the government is ignoring or avoiding in the monsoon session.

The assembly session has begun. The Opposition has played a role in raising its voice.

On the very first day of the assembly session, the government gave “roundabout answers” blatantly to all questions raised by the Opposition. They do not have the data, neither details in their answers. It’s clear the government does not plan to run the session till August 2. They shall take the supplementary budget and get a few bills passed and that shall be all.

What about the discussion on public issues?

The speaker of the assembly cannot compel the government to give a reply and they (government) are skirting a reply on every issue. Being a former speaker myself, I know. You can understand by the response that the energy minister gave me when I asked him why there were power cuts in the state and, if the generation was low, he may tell the assembly. The minister kept on explaining all other things, but never gave us the correct answer. The same was the situation with the health minister when we asked how many doctors you advertised for and how many came and were appointed, but the minister could not reply. They (minister) should have these data, if they had come after making an effort. We have opposed the government on day one on all such replies and this will continue till the end of the session.

How is the Opposition planning its move ahead?

In the assembly, we will continue with our stance. Once the assembly session gets over, discussions will be held with party leaders and MLAs to take to streets on the issues that the government ignoring. They need to give an answer as it is their responsibility.

A lot is being said about you being the Brahmin face?

(Laughing) I can’t talk on equations. They (other parties) think since I was born in a Brahmin family, their Brahmin voter, who is upset with them, will move away (from them). It’s a blessing. I was Akhilesh’s choice for the position of LoP and even (that of the) MLAs. I don’t know why Mayawati, or why the BJP, is upset with me becoming LoP.

What will be your focus as LoP?

My focus will remain to run the institution and keep its sanctity. Proper working is the topmost priority. I have been in public life since I was young, from student politics to a long spell in the Samajwadi Party. The focus remains on proper functioning of the institution. Leading the Opposition on the floor of the House and making the government answerable is my job now. I will ensure that people’s issues and agenda are discussed and the government is made answerable.