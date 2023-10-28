Match & PET: Cops put up brave face, 3,800 cops to manage twin challenges

Move over lazy Sunday, here comes one of almost madding proportions. The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

Along with the full house expected in the India-England match at Ekana Stadium on Sunday, another 1 lakh people will be on the roads as candidates to appear at 59 centres in the city for the PET (UPSSSC-conducted Preliminary Eligibility Test).

The Lucknow police is ready to tackle the twin challenge to manage such a huge crowd.

The police have made traffic and security arrangements so that the match passes peacefully and smooth traffic flow in the city is ensured. Guidelines have been laid for roadways buses, private buses, commercial vehicles, city buses, autos, e-rickshaws and commercial cabs, among others.

“We have upgraded the security with deployment of around 3,800 police officials which was 3,000 in the previous match as a huge crowd is expected to turn up this time,” said Upendra Kumar Agarwal, joint commissioner of police, law & order, briefing media.

“Spectators from other countries, states are coming hence it is a challenge for us, hence, for better security in as many as 8 SPs, 14 ASPs, 35 COs, 143 inspectors, 516 SIs, 21 MSIs, 1,176 HC/C, 377 MC and 77 HG, along with 9 companies of the PAC,” the JCP informed.

Prepared for PET rush

As about 1 lakh PET candidates are to take the exam on Saturday and Sunday, who will largely come from outside Lucknow, the police assures that it is prepared to tackle the huge rush on Sunday. “We have taken special measures. Around 24 candidates will be sitting in each shift. Hence, 1 lakh candidates will appear for the exam over the two days. We have deployed enough force at bus terminals and exam centres. Additionally, agencies conducting the exam will have their own arrangements as well,” the JCP said.

Explaining the likelihood of the crowds clashing in the city, the JCP said that the match centre and where players are staying fall in the south and east zones of the city, whereas the exam centres are in the west, north and central zones.

“Due to Sunday and offices being closed, we’ll have surplus force deployed at the centres and stadium as well,” he said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!