Stay away from Yamuna, appeals SSP Mathura

Agra The Mathura police, struggling hard to carry out rescue operations in flood-affected low-lying areas, are facing extra trouble in checking people gathering at Gokul Barrage and other bridges across river Yamuna for taking selfies. The water level in the Yamuna crossed danger mark in Mathura and alert level in Agra on Wednesday, for the second time in a month. (Pic for representation)

The Yamuna is flowing above the danger level in Mathura and was at 166.31 metres on Saturday evening.

“Water in river Yamuna showed receding trend on Thursday but Friday rain increased the water level . There is forecast for more rain and thus we can expect further rise in water level,” said the staff at control room in Mathura .

Those living in low-lying areas as well as devotees are facing water -logged roads in Vrindavan town.

However, many in Mathura are gathering at Gokul Barrage and other old and new bridges across river Yamuna and railway bridge to have fun time.

On Saturday, a youth lost his life on the railway bridge. Onlookers said that the youth, yet to be identified, was busy taking selfie which might have caused the tragic incident.

“We are yet to assign exact reason behind the death but it remains a matter of concern that youths gathering at Gokul Barrage and other bridges are violating safety norms. So, we have issued an appeal to stay away from the banks of river Yamuna,” said SSP Mathura Shailesh Pandey.

To note, with the release of water from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana and Okhla Barrage in Delhi, the water level in the Yamuna crossed danger mark in Mathura and alert level in Agra on Wednesday, for the second time in a month.