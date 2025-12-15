Mathura’s ‘Jamtara’: Property seizure, 25K reward on absconders soon

In no mood to relax the grip on cybercrime in Mathura, police have carried out drone mapping of four villages in the district’s Goverdhan area. As many as 300 cops were engaged in the simultaneous raids in the four villages of Mathura’s Goverdhan area on Thursday morning. (Sourced)

Additionally, a reward of ₹25,000 would be announced on 10 accused who were still at large, police officials said, adding their properties would also be attached.

Multiple gangs, which targeted victims across India through online scams, phishing calls, job frauds and fake digital loan schemes, were found to be operating from the region.

“The action undertaken against the cyberfraud accused continues in four villages of the Goverdhan circle in Mathura. As of Sunday, a total of 37 arrests had been made. Ten other accused are absconding and a search for them has been intensified,’ said superintendent of police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat.

“We have undertaken drone mapping, and photographs have been taken through a drone to get more details of the four villages. Teams are constituted to trace the ten accused on the run, and a departmental process is underway for declaring a reward of Rs. 25,000 on each of them. We are identifying their properties that are to be seized in the due process of the law,” stated Rawat.

“Also, the arms licenses issued to these cyber criminals and their associates are to be cancelled. We have identified 120 more criminals and a close watch is being kept on them regarding their involvement, actively or passively, in the network of cyber crime at these villages,” stated the SP.

Action under the UP Gangsters Act, besides the relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyayay Sanhita, would be taken against those arrested in the case, the officials said.

The names of the absconding accused are Dilshad alias Yahiya, Fakru, Kaif, Kala, Arif, Mausam, Sajid, Shahid and Javed–all of them hail from Devsaras in the Goverdhan area.

On Thursday morning, Mathura police entered four villages in the Goverdhan area – widely labelled as ‘Jamtara of Mathura’ – and sealed the entry/exit points as part of an operation to dismantle the cyber fraud network.

As many as 300 cops were engaged in the simultaneous raids in Devseras, Daulatpur, Mudseras, and Nagla Akatiya villages, long associated with cyber fraud and illegal call centre activities.

