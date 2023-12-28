close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Matr Shakti Sammelan: Experts delve on women issues, importance of the need to say ‘no’

Matr Shakti Sammelan: Experts delve on women issues, importance of the need to say ‘no’

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 28, 2023 08:47 PM IST

The well attended event organised by the Lucknow chapter of the Nari Shakti Jagran Manch, also saw experts holding awareness session on POSH as well as women rights.

POSH Act (Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment at the workplace), government schemes for women and children, were among the various things that came up for discussion at the Matr Shakti Sammelan at the City Montessori School, Vardhan Khand auditorium recently.

Matr Shakti Sammelan was held at Montessori School, Vardhan Khand auditorium recently . (PIC for representation)
Matr Shakti Sammelan was held at Montessori School, Vardhan Khand auditorium recently . (PIC for representation)

The well attended event organised by the Lucknow chapter of the Nari Shakti Jagran Manch, also saw experts holding awareness session on POSH as well as women rights.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

For instance, Rashmi Soni, head of pedagogy at Jai Narayan Mishra PG College, stressed the importance of women learning and choosing to say ‘no’.

The event focused on women’s rights and safety was also aimed at involving communities directly in an attempt to resolve queries and create awareness on legal recourse available for the less privileged.

Member of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Shuchita Chaturvedi was present at the event where the panelists included advocates, field workers, as well as administrative authorities.

During the interactive session, women asked the experts about issues like domestic abuse, dowry, rape, discrimination against women in the workplace.

Women entrepreneurs had set up stalls outside the auditorium.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out