Matr Shakti Sammelan: Experts delve on women issues, importance of the need to say ‘no’

POSH Act (Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment at the workplace), government schemes for women and children, were among the various things that came up for discussion at the Matr Shakti Sammelan at the City Montessori School, Vardhan Khand auditorium recently. Matr Shakti Sammelan was held at Montessori School, Vardhan Khand auditorium recently .

The well attended event organised by the Lucknow chapter of the Nari Shakti Jagran Manch, also saw experts holding awareness session on POSH as well as women rights.

For instance, Rashmi Soni, head of pedagogy at Jai Narayan Mishra PG College, stressed the importance of women learning and choosing to say ‘no’.

The event focused on women’s rights and safety was also aimed at involving communities directly in an attempt to resolve queries and create awareness on legal recourse available for the less privileged.

Member of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Shuchita Chaturvedi was present at the event where the panelists included advocates, field workers, as well as administrative authorities.

During the interactive session, women asked the experts about issues like domestic abuse, dowry, rape, discrimination against women in the workplace.

Women entrepreneurs had set up stalls outside the auditorium.