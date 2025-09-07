Mauritius PM to visit Varanasi, meet PM Modi

The prime minister of Mauritius, N, will be on a visit to Varanasi from September 10 to September 12 as part of his visit to Uttar Pradesh, a senior official of the district administration said. Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam

On September 11, he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

“PM Modi will reach Varanasi on September 11. After meeting his Mauritian counterpart, PM Modi will go back to Delhi,” added the officer.

Divisional commissioner S Rajalingam confirmed the development. “The prime minister of Mauritius will reach Kashi on September 10 for a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 11.”

Ramgoolam will also attend Ganga Arti on September 11. On September 12, he will offer prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath and go to Ayodhya, he added.

In a press statement, the Union Ministry of External Affairs said, “Prime Minister of Mauritius Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam will undertake a state visit to India from September 9 to September 16. This will be the first overseas bilateral visit of Prime Minister Dr. Ramgoolam to India in his present term.”

Dr. Ramgoolam had earlier visited India in May 2014. Prime Minister Dr. Ramgoolam will also visit Mumbai and Tirupati. In Mumbai, he would be attending a business event.