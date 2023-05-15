Mayawati accuses BJP of misusing govt machinery

Lucknow: A day after the announcement of urban local bodies’ election results, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing the government machinery in the election. The BSP was not going to sit silently on it, she said. Had the civic polls been free and fair, the picture of the results would have been different, said Mayawati (Pic for representation)

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the BSP chief said the BJP used all the tricks to win in the civic elections but when the time came, it would get an answer.

Thanking the people for supporting the BSP in the civic polls, she said, “Gratitude and thanks to the people for trusting BSP and voting for the party candidates in the face of all adverse circumstances. Had this election also been free and fair, the picture of the results would have been different. If elections were held through ballot paper, the BSP would definitely have won the mayoral election as well”.

“By the way, whether it is BJP or SP, both the parties are no less than each other in winning the elections by misusing power. The ruling party wins most of the seats by rigging and in the urban local bodies’ elections there was no exception. It’s a matter of concern,” she said.

The BSP suffered setback in the civic polls, as it failed to open its account on the 17 Mayoral seats. In the Nagar Palika Parishad and Nagar Panchayat chairman seats, the performance of the party was below expectation. In the 2017 civic elections, the BSP had bagged two mayoral seats- Meerut and Aligarh.

Refuting the allegations of the BSP chief, BJP state unit spokesperson, Rakesh Tripathi said the BJP secured victory in the civic polls due to the support of the masses and work done by the BJP government. The BSP and SP were rejected by the people, he said.