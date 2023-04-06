Maya: MSY was not true to SP-BSP alliance stitched by Kanshiram in 1993

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati targeted Samajwadi Party (SP) founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday, accusing him of not being true to the SP-BSP alliance that BSP founder Kanshiram had stitched together in 1993. Maya also referred to the function in Rae Bareli on Monday, where Akhilesh unveiled a statue of BSP mentor Kanshiram. (Pic for representation)

She also blamed the SP for coining slogans during the period to defame BSP by dubbing it as anti-upper castes.

Her sharp attack on SP on Wednesday, naming MSY, appeared to indicate escalating bitterness between the two parties as it came on a day when SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was in Delhi to receive the Padma Bhushan award conferred by the BJP government posthumously on his late father and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Maya also referred to the function in Rae Bareli on Monday, where Akhilesh unveiled a statue of BSP mentor Kanshiram. The event was organised by her old aide-turned SP general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya, whom she targeted too.

“At the event, slogans like ‘miley Mulayam-Kanshi Ram hawa main udd gaye Jai Shri Ram’ (BJP suffered when MSY-Kanshiram met) were raised. And also in the news is the case registered against an SP leader who is embroiled in the Ramcharitmanas controversy,” she added. Maya’s Ramcharitmanas reference was targeted at Maurya who had flagged the controversy, alleging certain verses in the Hindu holy book being anti-backward, anti-women.

“In 1993 Kanshiram ji had stitched together an alliance between the SP and the BSP with missionary zeal. But despite becoming the chief minister in the alliance, Mulayam Singh Yadav continued to defame the BSP and exploit the dalits,” Mayawati tweeted.

This is the second time in three days that Mayawati has blamed the SP for the alliance between SP-BSP coming unstuck.

On April 2, Mayawati had invoked the 27-year-old infamous Lucknow guest house case, holding it responsible for the end of the alliance between the two parties. In 2019, Mayawati had withdrawn the guest house case against Mulayam Singh and in fact shared stage with him after entering into a brief alliance with the SP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“The truth is that instead of focusing on development, SP prefers meaningless, avoidable things than concentrate on development,” she said.