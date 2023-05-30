Home / Cities / Lucknow News / SP fielded Dalit, OBC candidates despite numbers stacked against them: Mayawati

SP fielded Dalit, OBC candidates despite numbers stacked against them: Mayawati

ByHT Correspondent
May 30, 2023 06:38 PM IST

Dalits, other backwards and marginalised people have suffered a lot due to such narrow and hateful politics of the SP and their governments, says BSP chief

LUCKNOW A day after the ruling BJP won UP legislative council bypolls, BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday lashed out at the Samajwadi Party for fielding Dalit and OBC candidates in the polls despite knowing that the numbers were stacked against them. She also accused the Akhilesh Yadav-led party of ignoring these sections when it was in power.

BSP chief Mayawati. (File Photo)
BSP chief Mayawati. (File Photo)

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said: “In the by-elections held yesterday for two seats of the UP Legislative Council, despite the defeat being certain, the SP fielded Dalit and OBC candidates in the election and got them defeated, while ignoring them when they (SP) were in power... proves that the conspiracies of the SP towards these classes have not changed even a bit.”

Cautioning these backward sections against the “nefarious designs of the Samajwadi Party”, she said in another tweet, “Dalits, other backwards and marginalised people have suffered a lot due to such narrow and hateful politics of the SP and their governments. That’s why there is a dire need for these sections to be always careful to avoid such losses in future, this is the appeal of the BSP,” she said.

Based on its numerical strength in the legislative assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was comfortably placed to secure victory for both its candidates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lucknow bjp bsp bypolls + 2 more
lucknow bjp bsp bypolls + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out