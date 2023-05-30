SP fielded Dalit, OBC candidates despite numbers stacked against them: Mayawati

LUCKNOW A day after the ruling BJP won UP legislative council bypolls, BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday lashed out at the Samajwadi Party for fielding Dalit and OBC candidates in the polls despite knowing that the numbers were stacked against them. She also accused the Akhilesh Yadav-led party of ignoring these sections when it was in power. BSP chief Mayawati. (File Photo)

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said: “In the by-elections held yesterday for two seats of the UP Legislative Council, despite the defeat being certain, the SP fielded Dalit and OBC candidates in the election and got them defeated, while ignoring them when they (SP) were in power... proves that the conspiracies of the SP towards these classes have not changed even a bit.”

Cautioning these backward sections against the “nefarious designs of the Samajwadi Party”, she said in another tweet, “Dalits, other backwards and marginalised people have suffered a lot due to such narrow and hateful politics of the SP and their governments. That’s why there is a dire need for these sections to be always careful to avoid such losses in future, this is the appeal of the BSP,” she said.

Based on its numerical strength in the legislative assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was comfortably placed to secure victory for both its candidates.