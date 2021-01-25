Mayawati requests Centre to withdraw farm laws ahead of R-Day celebrations
Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati on Monday requested the Centre to withdraw the farm laws so that no untoward incident takes place in the national capital.
In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "To fulfill the demands of the agitating farmers, BSP requests the Central Government to withdraw these farm laws. I hope that no new tradition starts on Republic Day and there is no untoward incident in the national capital."
Farmers from all across the country are expected to march towards Delhi in order to take part in the scheduled rally. Tractors from Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan have reached on Tikri border as the farmers sit in for protest for nearly two months.
The 11th round of talks between farmers and the government was held on Friday, which remained inconclusive.
The talks between farmer unions and the government have seemingly broken down after the former insisted on their demand to repeal the three new farm laws and the latter asked them to reconsider its offer to put these laws on hold for about 18 months.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP: Arrested on kidnapping charge, teen now booked under anti-conversion law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP considers reducing liquor quota limit for homes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayodhya is heart of India, says Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP becomes 1st state to have 2 airstrips for landing, take-off of fighter planes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
50-year-old widow raped in UP's Mahoba, accused absconding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unlike other parties, we have 'neta', 'niyat' to take BJP forward: Nadda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scope for growth, no nepotism in BJP: Nadda tells party workers in Lucknow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
15-year-old girl found dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot, rape suspected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP shifts focus to UP Assembly polls, stage set for rejig in party, cabinet
- BJP president JP Nadda is expected to discuss party's strategy for the upcoming panchayat polls and preparations for the assembly elections. Nadda will also discuss co-ordination between the organisation and the government, said a BJP leader.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of UP polls, Congress releases calendar with Priyanka Gandhi’s photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram temple foundation work resumes: Trust
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Hope govt helps small businessmen like me’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh government weighing quota formulas for panchayat polls
- The UP govt is discussing whether to opt for rotation or go by the Zero formula, where fresh reservation of panchayats would be ordered without factoring in their categorisation in previous elections.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT-Kanpur professor nominated to National Start-up Advisory Council
- Prof Bandyopadhyay, a member of the biological sciences and bioengineering faculty of IIT Kanpur is the current occupant of KENT Entrepreneurship and Innovation Chair.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Politicians, bureaucrats queue up to meet ex-IAS officer who may have key role in UP politics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox