Mayawati seeks to revive BSP in Delhi, targets migrant voter base

On her 69th birthday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president and four-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati outlined her party’s strategy for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, aiming to tap into the migrant voter base from U.P. and Bihar. She urged them to recall the hardships faced during the COVID-19 crisis and vote for a party that prioritises welfare and inclusive governance, positioning the BSP as a credible alternative in the national capital. Mayawati dismissed the opposition INDIA coalition’s relevance in U.P. and beyond (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Wednesday, Mayawati asserted that her party is fully prepared to contest the Delhi polls and expects surprising results if the elections are conducted fairly. She also raised concerns about possible electoral malpractice, particularly tampering with electronic voting machines (EVMs).

“The BSP is fighting with full determination. If the elections are fair, the results will be shocking,” she urged voters to reject political parties that have repeatedly failed to deliver on their promises.

She accused the BJP-led central government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi of ignoring the needs of migrants from neighbouring states. According to her, these voters were treated as second-class citizens during the pandemic and deserve better representation in the national capital.

Mayawati also slammed divisive campaign tactics and called on the Election Commission to ensure that communal elements do not influence the election. “The politics of fear and false promises by BJP, AAP, and Congress must be rejected. These parties only remember the welfare of the poor during elections, not afterwards,” she said.

Making a strong pitch for the BSP, she highlighted her government’s public welfare schemes in U.P., which she claimed are being copied by other states without the same intent to help marginalised communities.

She also invoked the legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar, urging voters to remember how a BJP MP recently disrespected him in Parliament. “This insult should not be forgotten. Voters must remember who truly respects the values of Ambedkar,” she said.

Mayawati dismissed the opposition INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) coalition’s relevance in U.P. and beyond, calling it a gathering of parties driven by personal ambitions. “These coalitions lack a genuine agenda for the people. The BSP remains the only real alternative to the BJP,” she added.

Concluding her address, Mayawati reiterated her commitment to social justice and public welfare, urging Delhi voters to support the BSP for a government that prioritises the needs of all sections of society.