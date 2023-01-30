Mayawati slams Centre over renaming of Mughal Gardens

A day after the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Mughal Gardens was renamed as ‘Amrit Udyan’, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati slammed the Centre over it and asked if such things will solve the burning problems that the country faced.

In a series of tweets in Hindi on Sunday the BSP chief said, “Barring a handful of people, the entire population of the country is suffering from the stressful life of high inflation, poverty and unemployment. Instead of focusing on its diagnosis, efforts are being made to divert the attention of the people through conversions, renaming, boycotts and hate speeches. It is very unfair and very sad.”

“In the latest developments, will changing the name of the famous Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan solve the day-to-day burning problems of the country and crores of people here? Otherwise, the general public will consider this as an attempt by the government to cover up its shortcomings and failures.”

In a press statement on Saturday, deputy press secretary to the President Navika Gupta said the new name of Mughal Garden had been given by President Draupadi Murmu as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit’ Mahotsav festivities to mark 75 years of India’s Independence. The President will grace the opening of the ‘Amrit Udyan’ of Rashtrapati Bhawan in ‘Udyan Utsav 2023’ programme on Sunday (January 29)”, the press statement said.