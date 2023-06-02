Rahul’s remarks on condition of Dalits, Muslims a ‘bitter truth’: Mayawati

Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks on the “pathetic condition” of Dalit and Muslim communities in the country, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has alleged that the previous Congress government was responsible for it. She also ‘blamed’ the BJP government for their miserable condition.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HT file photo)

Speaking at an event in San Francisco in the US on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi had said, “What is happening to the Muslims in India today has happened to Dalits in the 1980s and it has to be fought with affection.”

In a series of tweets in Hindi on Friday, Mayawati said, “The statement given by the former Congress president during his US tour about the pathetic condition of crores of Dalits and Muslim society of India and insecurity of their life-property, religion etc is such a bitter truth for which Congress, BJP and other parties’ governments that have been in power at the Centre are entirely to blame.”

“Whether it is the government of the Congress or BJP or SP in other states, including UP, injustice, atrocities and exploitation of poor and deprived (sections of society) are common at every level. It was only the BSP government in UP that delivered justice to the weaker section by establishing rule of law in the state,” she said.

“Along with this, history is full of dark chapters of incessant and countless communal riots and casteist incidents for political and electoral interests, for which allegations and counter-allegations are made, but due to these reasons people of these classes are constantly exploited and victimised,” the BSP chief tweeted.