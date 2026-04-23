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Mayawati tells BSP leaders not to hold protests on women’s reservation

Earlier, at a press conference on April 15, Mayawati had extended support to the Women’s Reservation Bill that mandates a 33% quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 07:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Reiterating her support for the Women’s Reservation Bill, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati on Wednesday directed party leaders and workers not to be misled on the issue and not to organise dharnas (sit-ins) or demonstrations on it.

Mayawati has asked party leaders to highlight development projects and welfare schemes launched under four terms of the BSP government. (FILE PHOTO)

In a post on X, the BSP chief asked the party workers to work in accordance with party discipline.

Earlier, at a press conference on April 15, Mayawati had extended support to the Women’s Reservation Bill that mandates a 33% quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Demanding a sub-quota for women from the SC, ST and OBC communities, she had stated that the women’s reservation should be implemented as soon as possible, keeping it away from narrow party politics.

In her post on Wednesday, Mayawati said the party’s stand on supporting women’s reservation remains the same as on April 15 and party office bearers must make this clear to the workers in organisational meetings.

Mayawati told district presidents, office bearers and workers that she is visiting Delhi for party work and will return to Lucknow soon after completing it.

“The proper development of UP, the progress and advancement of all sections of the society, as well as better law and order, are possible under the BSP government’s ‘rule of law by law’ mantra with the “bahujan hitay, bahujan sukhay” governance model,” she said.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Mayawati tells BSP leaders not to hold protests on women’s reservation
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Mayawati tells BSP leaders not to hold protests on women’s reservation
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