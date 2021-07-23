Mayawati to hold Brahmin outreach event today with an eye on 2022 UP polls

Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party is set to hold the 'Brahmin Sammelan', an outreach programme aimed at the community in Uttar Pradesh, on Friday at Ayodhya with an eye on the assembly polls in the state next year. At a press conference last weekend, BSP chief Mayawati announced the event and hoped that the Brahmins in UP will vote for her party instead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state elections scheduled to be held in 2022.

"BSP will hold Brahmin Sammelan on July 23 in Ayodhya ahead of the polls in the state," Mayawati said at the press conference in Lucknow last Sunday. "I am very hopeful that Brahmins will not vote for the BJP in the next assembly polls."

Mayawati further stated that the campaign will be launched to assure the Brahmin community that their interests will remain safe under a prospective BSP regime.

The series of 'Brahmin Sammelan' programmes will be launched in Ayodhya on Friday after BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Misra offers prayers at the makeshift shrine of Ram Lalla in the temple city, news agency PTI reported earlier in the week, citing party officials familiar with the matter.

"First of all, we will have 'darshan' of Lord Hanuman at the Hanumangarhi (in Ayodhya)," Misra told PTI, while speaking of the Brahmin outreach event. "It will be followed by 'darshan' of Ram Lalla, and then the campaign will kick-off."

The agency notes that Mayawati's Brahmin outreach, led by Misra, was considered one of the key factors behind her win in the 2007 UP assembly elections.

Mayawati has claimed, on numerous occasions, that the "upper castes" were repenting voting for the BJP in the last UP assembly elections. She said that now the Bahujan Samaj Party will be urging the Brahmin community to not be "misled" by the BJP.

The BJP, on the other hand, has hit back alleging that the outreach event is only an election stunt and that Mayawati is only "remembering" the Brahmins now because of her "opportunistic politics".

Uttar Pradesh BJP lawmaker Ravi Kishan said on Monday that the Brahmin community will not fall into her "trap" as it believes in development. "A Brahmin is known for knowledge and not for greed. I urge Mayawati ji and Akhilesh ji not to tempt the Brahmin community," he added.