Mayawati plans Brahmin outreach before polls

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections slated to be held next year, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)chief Mayawati announced on Sunday that the party will launch a campaign to reach out to Brahmin voters in the state.

“A campaign, led by BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, will be started from Ayodhya on July 23 to awaken the Brahmin community once again... After forming the government, the BSP will take care of their ( Brahmins’) dignity and protect their interests,” said the BSP chief while addressing a press conference.

Mayawati’s Brahmin outreach was considered as one of the key factors for her win in the 2007 state assembly election.

She attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state, accusing it of “harassing and exploiting the community” after winning the 2017 assembly polls with the help of their votes.

“The BJP formed the government with the support of the Brahmins but instead of working for the welfare of the community, it committed atrocities on them. They were being harassed and exploited and were repenting their support to the BJP.”

She further praised the Dalit community for not “falling in the trap” of the BJP and other rival parties. The BJP organised ‘khichadi’ feast of their leaders with the members of the Dalit community, as well as a rath yatra to win the support of the Dalits during the 2017 assembly elections. “I am proud of the Dalit community’s support who did not deviate, remained united, and voted for the BSP,” she said.

BJP state unit spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi hit back, saying, “From 2007 to 2012, the BSP government indulged in the policy of appeasement. The upper castes were sidelined and now when the elections are knocking on the door, BSP chief Mayawati has started to woo Brahmins again. The Brahmins know that BJP worked for their welfare and dignity. In the 2022 polls, they would again support the BJP.”

Congress party spokesperson, Naseemuddin Siddiqui said, “Due to shrinking support base, the BSP chief Mayawati is panicking, she is indulging in the politics of caste, the Congress believes in working for the welfare of all the caste and communities in Uttar Pradesh as well as in the other states.”

Samajwadi Party state unit spokesperson, Abdul Hafiz Gandhi said, “The SP respected all communities and castes. Mayawati’s attack on the opposition showed her undeclared alliance with the BJP.”