Mayawati to review 2027 poll prep, expected to announce Akash Anand’s role at BSP meeting today

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati will review preparations for the 2027 state assembly election in a meeting with party leaders and office bearers in Lucknow on Tuesday. BSP chief Mayawati will review the constitution of committees from the state level to booths. (FILE PHOTO)

The meeting is expected to focus on Akash Anand, the BSP chief’s nephew and party national convenor, as she is likely to announce a role for him in upcoming assembly elections.

In August 2025, Mayawati appointed Akash Anand as the national convenor, establishing him as the number two in the party. It was a clear message to the party cadre that he is the political heir apparent. Mayawati also announced that Akash will be assigned a major role in Uttar Pradesh to revive the party’s fortunes in the 2027 assembly election and to win the support of the youth, who were rallying behind Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad.

Even after the announcement, Akash’s activities have been largely limited to attending meetings chaired by the party national president and being present at the rally marking BSP founder Kanshi Ram’s death anniversary on October 9 last year.

“With a year to go for the assembly elections, pressure is building for Akash’s meetings and programmes in assembly constituencies. The party chief will inform office bearers about the task assigned to Akash,” a BSP leader said.

Along with restructuring the party organisation, the BSP chief may also unveil plans for the party’s election campaign.

She will review the constitution of committees from the state level to booths.

The party coordinators will present their report card to the national president, said BSP state president Vishwanath Pal.

He said she had directed the coordinators to complete the organisation work by March-end.

The BSP chief is likely to announce the assembly election campaign’s launch with a show of strength on April 14, Bhimrao Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

“While the party will organise programmes in all districts, the main event will be held at Ambedkar Memorial in Lucknow. The BSP chief may address party workers on the occasion,” a party leader said.