Mayawati urges timely census, calls for grassroots BSP meetings

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday said that the work of the caste census, which has remained pending for years, must now be completed with honesty and urgency, citing its direct connection with public welfare. She urged the Centre to take responsibility for its timely execution. BSP chief holds review meetings to strengthen organisation, eyes Bihar polls (File photo)

In a series of posts on X, the BSP chief also directed party leaders and office-bearers to hold small meetings across Uttar Pradesh and other states to review the organisation’s functioning and raise awareness among supporters on the need for a caste census.

She also took a swipe at the BJP over its ongoing celebrations of completing 11 years at the Centre. “The BJP is projecting many achievements in these 11 years, but the people will assess how effective they have been in tackling poverty, unemployment, and public suffering. Their response will come at the right time,” she posted.

Mayawati said that the delay in the caste census had continued since the Congress regime. “Now that voices have been raised, the process has begun, but the Centre must ensure its completion in the interest of the nation,” she said.

She called on party members to stay informed and alert about developments related to the census and said discussions on various organisational matters should continue through regular meetings.

Mayawati also reviewed ongoing efforts to expand BSP’s presence in eastern Uttar Pradesh (Purvanchal) during a recent organisational meeting chaired by her. She said delays in party activities would be addressed firmly to ensure efficiency in outreach.

The BSP chief further said preparations are also underway for the Bihar assembly elections, with a focus on strategy and improved performance. Regular meetings, she said, are key to mobilising cadres and widening the party’s support base.