Mayor asks locals to suggest date for Agra Day celebrations

Mayor Naveen Jain has asked local residents to submit suggestions till August 4 regarding a particular date for celebrations of Agra Diwas or Agra Day.

The move comes after a nine member-committee formed by the mayor to look into the history and settle for a specific day for celebration of Agra Day has said in its report that for an ancient and historical city like Agra no specific day can be assigned as day of ‘origin’ or foundation day.

The committee constituted by mayor in June 20, 2022 having historians, academicians, senior journalists and other personalities as its members submitted its report on Monday evening to mayor and municipal commissioner Nikhil T Funde.

“There has been a phased growth and establishment of Agra and no specific day could be assigned as its foundation day. There are evidences of Agra being in existence with some other identity even during Mahabharat and Ramayan period. As such it was suggested in report to observe a day as Agra Diwas instead of having any day as Foundation Day,” said SP Singh, a noted journalist of Agra and member of the committee.

The report also highlights the name of Maharishi Angira-- a sage in the period dating 1000 years before Christ. It is believed that name Agra comes from him and there is mention of river Yamuna flowing in that period near the habitat. Besides this, mention is also made of ancient literature linking Agra with Lord Shiva.

“There was suggestion to have ‘Sharad Poornima’ as day for celebrating Agra Diwas which has its importance in recent times also. Mostly falling in month of October, this marks beginning of Agra’s tourist season of six month continuing till March. Weather remains fine and those related to tourism trade find economic connect to the date also,” said Singh.

Though the day would change every year being linked to Hindi calendar but can be mentioned in website and tourism literature every year.

“In view of these suggestions, we have now invited ideas from Agra locals till August 4 and thereafter more meetings will be held to finalise the day,” said mayor Naveen Jain.

