Medical stores across Lucknow shut as traders protest online medicine sales

Medical stores across Lucknow remained shut on Wednesday as chemists and drug traders staged a protest against the online sale of medicines by e-pharmacy platforms, leaving many residents struggling to purchase medicines from local markets. Shops in Aminabad closed as part of the 24-hour nationwide strike. (HT)

Shops in major medicine hubs, including Aminabad, Charbagh, Chowk and Nishatganj, remained closed since morning as part of a 24-hour nationwide strike called by trader bodies.

Traders’ organisations claimed that nearly 12.5 lakh medical stores across Uttar Pradesh supported the bandh, raising concerns over unregulated online medicine sales and the impact of deep discounting on conventional pharmacy businesses.

Under the banner of the All-India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists and the Lucknow Chemists Welfare Association, traders held protests and demonstrations against e-pharmacy platforms.

Amit Tiwari, president of Lucknow Chemists Welfare Association, said, “We demand an immediate ban on the online sale of medicines. The biggest concern is that medicines available to us at a 20% margin are being sold online at discounts of up to 40%. The question is where this extra margin is coming from. We are suffering losses because of this.”

The organisations alleged that medicines were being sold online without adequate verification and proper supervision by registered pharmacists, posing a serious threat to patient safety. Protesters said the issue was not limited to business competition but also involved public health concerns.

Association office-bearers claimed that online platforms were allegedly allowing medicines to be purchased using fake or unverified prescriptions, increasing the risk of incorrect medication and adverse health effects.

Drug traders also expressed concern over the easy availability of sleeping pills, painkillers and other restricted medicines through online platforms. They alleged that such medicines could reach youngsters without proper checks, raising fears of misuse and addiction.

Among the protesters, shop owner Rajeshwar Chandra alleged that online companies were offering heavy discounts on medicines beyond prescribed trade margins, adversely affecting traditional pharmacy businesses and creating apprehensions about counterfeit medicines and irregularities in the supply chain.

The organisations demanded stricter regulations for online medicine sales, mandatory monitoring by qualified pharmacists and stronger action against fake prescriptions.

Trader leaders warned that if their demands were not addressed, the agitation would be intensified in the coming days.

Emergency medicine supply functional

Despite the shutdown, chemist associations maintained that emergency services and life-saving medicines would remain available for patients in need. Special arrangements were reportedly made at select locations to ensure that critically ill patients did not face major inconvenience during the strike.