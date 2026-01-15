Medicines found dumped in Jalaun canal, probe ordered

KANPUR A large quantity of government-supplied medicines, valued at lakhs of rupees, was found dumped and floating in a canal in Jalaun on Thursday, prompting the health department to order an inquiry. CMO Dr DK Bhitauria said a report had been sought from the ACMO and the CHC’s medical superintendent and further action would follow based on the findings. (Pic for representation)

The medicines were spotted early in the morning along the Kadaura minor canal, when residents noticed cartons and strips drifting in the water. On closer inspection, the medicines were found to be marked “not for sale”, indicating they were meant for free distribution through government health facilities. None of the medicines appeared to be expired.

As the news spread, a crowd gathered at the spot. Soon after, a doctor from the community health centre, Kadaura, with staff members, reached the canal and attempted to remove the medicines. Locals objected, insisting that the drugs should not be moved until a senior official arrived, suspecting an attempt to cover up the lapse.

Residents alleged that patients at the CHC are often sent back citing unavailability of medicines and are advised to buy drugs from outside, even as government supplies worth lakhs were found discarded.

Additional chief medical officer (ACMO) Dr Arvind Bhushan arrived and began an on-site inquiry. He said the recovered medicines were being collected and would be sent for examination. “A detailed investigation will be conducted and strict action will be taken against those found responsible,” he said.

Later, CMO Dr DK Bhitauria said a report had been sought from the ACMO and the CHC’s medical superintendent and further action would follow based on the findings.