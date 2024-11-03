Meerapur by-election: Yogi, Jayant, Akhilesh likely to address poll rallies next week

Electioneering for the upcoming by-election to the Meerapur assembly constituency is likely to pick up after the Diwali festivities end on Sunday. (For representation)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) have planned rallies of RLD chief Jayant Choudhary and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. BJP state chief Bhupendra Chaudhary will address a booth committee meeting in order to mobilise workers for the election.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party’s (SP’s) in-charge for the by-election, Harendra Malik said the party’s preparations for the election was going on at full pace and party chief Akhilesh Yadav was expected to address a rally there between November 8 and 10.

Also, the SP pitched its “judenge to jeetenge” slogan to counter the Yogi Adityanath’s “batenge to katenge” statement.

SP senior leader Sudhir Panwar said: “Akhilesh Yadav has given an appropriate reply to a negative slogan of the saffron party and it will help in countering the BJP’s politics of fear and hate.”

The Samajwadi Party and its alliance partners have fielded Sumbul Rana against Mithilesh Pal of the BJP-RLD alliance in the by-election. Azad Samaj Party’s Zahid Hasan, the BSP’s Shah Hasan and the AIMIM’s Arshad Rana are also in the poll fray. Meerapur is set to go to polls on November 13.

Meanwhile, the RLD and the BJP have requested the Election Commission to postpone the polling date in view of the Ganga Snan festival in the region on November 15. However, the Commission has not issued any orders in this regard.

RLD chief and Union skill development minister Jayant Chaudhary will address election rallies in three villages on November 6. On November 9, Adityanath is likely to address a public meeting either in Morna or Meerapur. On November 4, Bhupendra Chaudhary will hold a booth workers’ conference in Meerapur.

Jayant is expected to hold a public meeting in Jat-dominated villages of Dhiraheri, Bhokarhedi and Nanukheda.

SP state president Shyamlal Pal will also hold a conference of Pal community members in Morna on November 4.