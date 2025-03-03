Meerut: Grandson kills cloth merchant over 1,500 dispute, arrested

Meerut A 60-year-old cloth merchant, Gyasuddin, was fatally stabbed in the middle of a busy marketplace in Meerut. His relative, Kasif, allegedly attacked him following a dispute over ₹1,500. The incident occurred while Gyasuddin was buying items for Iftar on Sunday evening. Police arrested the accused later Sunday night, and he has been sent to jail following court orders, said DSP Ashutosh Kumar. (Sourced)

According to the police, Gyasuddin, a resident of Purva Ilahibakhsh Jatav Gate in Brahmpuri, ran a clothing shop at Lisadi Gate Square. He had never married and was looked after by his younger brother’s family. Kasif, the accused, is the grandson of Gyasuddin’s younger brother Nawabuddin. He frequently visited the shop and helped collect payments from customers.

Police said Kasif used to collect money from customers on credit and give it to Gyasuddin. Kasif had taken ₹1,500 from a customer without informing Gyasuddin. When the merchant confronted him near Rajdhani Kirana Store at Tube Well Tiraha, an argument broke out. Kasif left the spot in anger but returned shortly with a knife and stabbed Gyasuddin multiple times in the stomach and waist. The attack took place in front of bystanders, some of whom recorded the incident instead of intervening.

Hearing the commotion, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ashutosh Kumar and a police team from Lisadi Gate and Brahmpuri stations rushed to the scene. Gyasuddin was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A case has been registered against Kasif and two unidentified individuals based on a complaint by Gyasuddin’s nephew, Irshad. Police arrested Kasif later that night, and he has been sent to jail following court orders, said DSP Ashutosh Kumar.