Meerut’s stadium set to host Indian Athletics Series still incomplete

In an embarrassing situation in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where the Indian Athletics Series-15 is set to be hosted on August 29, the state government’s Kailash Prakash Stadium is not fully prepared even as more than 500 athletes await the season’s marquee event. Spectators’ gallery and men’s toilet are in poor condition. (SOURCED)

While the playing surface, especially the track and basic infrastructure may be in place, crucial athlete amenities like washrooms, changing rooms and other essential support facilities remain unfinished.

With the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) having allocated the meet to this venue, the stakes are high for the new-look Uttar Pradesh Athletics Association. Cancellation or relocation at the last minute would damage the state’s reputation and disrupt athletes’ preparations.

“The event holds a lot of importance for athletes as well as for UPAA as it will provide a chance for our athletes to test their skills before the Asian Games, but as we see, the completion of construction work ahead of the event is unlikely,” UPAA’s secretary, Narendra Kumar said on Thursday.

“The event is also our maiden big event after the restructuring of the UPAA and we want to hold it in a big manner,” he said, adding, “The event will also provide a chance for Uttar Pradesh athletes to rub shoulders with many top athletes of the country.”

However, the Regional Sports Office has asked the construction agency to complete work by August 15, a fortnight before the event. But given the current pace and the scale of pending work, meeting that deadline looks increasingly unlikely.

For athletes, coaches and team managers, the uncertainty is more than an inconvenience. Elite competitors need dependable warm-up areas, hygienic washrooms, and secure changing rooms to perform at their best and to protect their health. For para-athletes and women competitors, accessible and safe facilities are not optional; they are fundamental. The absence of these facilities jeopardises not only performance but also dignity and safety.

“In fact, sporting facilities like the synthetic track etc., are ready and even open for athletes, but so far we haven’t taken over it officially,” regional sports officer, Jitendra Yadav said. “I have already told the construction agency the Public Works Department to complete the work by August 15, and soon we are going to have a meeting in this regard,” he added.

He, however, said that if required, the stadium’s authorities will make use of the athletes’ facilities at the shooting range and hockey turf within the stadium. “We have the facilities for hockey players and shooters at the stadium and if nothing works out, we will use those facilities for athletes also,” said Yadav.

But experts say that beyond the athletes, logistical chaos could ripple through the whole championship as accreditation zones, medical and anti-doping stations, media rooms and spectator amenities all depend on timely completion of ancillary works. Event organisers will face an impossible choice if deadlines slip further and proceed at the risk of substandard athlete welfare, relocate to another state with inadequate preparation time, or cancel — the worst outcome for grassroots momentum and calendar continuity.

This episode exposes deeper issues in the governance and execution of sports infrastructure projects. Assigning a national event to a venue should come only after stringent readiness checks, including certified completion of athlete facilities.

Contracts with construction agencies must include enforceable penalties and contingency clauses; oversight should be proactive, not reactive. The state’s sports machinery must demonstrate both planning rigour and the political will to hold contractors accountable. “After decades of investing in sporting talent in Uttar Pradesh, disappointing athletes at the finish line would be a severe setback,” said an athlete Rachit.

He also said that cancellation or shifting of the event from Meerut would also be a big set back as the city has produced many international stars, including Olympian Annu Rani, Priyanka Goswami and Parul Chaudhary etc.

“There are immediate steps the state can take to avert reputational damage. First, commission an independent, rapid audit of the remaining work and publish the findings transparently so stakeholders have clarity. Second, mobilise additional skilled labour, preferably by engaging multiple certified vendors, to fast-track completion while maintaining quality standards,” Rachit said.

He also feels that hosting major national events is an opportunity for Uttar Pradesh to showcase its sporting ambition. But ambition must be backed by reliable delivery. “The Kailash Prakash Stadium situation is a test of the state’s commitment to its athletes. Completing the facilities on time would salvage both the championship and pride and failure would leave a stain on the state’s sporting credentials and, more importantly, betray the athletes who train tirelessly to compete.”