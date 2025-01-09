Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mega celebrations to mark Ram Lalla consecration anniv in Ayodhya

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 09, 2025 10:37 PM IST

Usha Mangeshkar will perform ‘Raag Seva’ on the inaugural day of the three-day event at Angad Tila on Jan 11

Ram Lalla will wear a specially designed robe weaved from gold and silver threads on the first Pran Pratishtha (consecration) anniversary at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Saturday in which Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will perform ‘abhishek’ of the deity.

Preparations are in full swing for the mega three-day (January 11-13) Pratishtha Dwadashi. (HT file)
Preparations are in full swing for the mega three-day (January 11-13) Pratishtha Dwadashi. (HT file)

The robe, prepared in New Delhi, and will reach Ayodhya on Friday. Preparations are in full swing for the mega three-day (January 11-13) Pratishtha Dwadashi.

Vedic rituals on the first day of the ceremony will start with ‘abhishek’ of Ram Lalla and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will preside over the ceremony.

The rituals will be performed on the lines of Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest.

The deity will be anointed with Panchamrit and Saryu water and a Maha Aarti will be performed at 12:20 pm. According to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, around 110 VIPs have been invited for the event.

Common people will also be able to attend the ceremony on all three days at the Angad Tila. For them, a German hangar has been set up at the Angad Tila site to host 5,000 people. They will be able to attend classical cultural performances, rituals and Ram Katha discourses organised daily in the mandap and yajnashala.

“The Trust has decided to invite common people, who could not attend the consecration ceremony last year. They will be allowed to attend the events on all three days at the Angad Tila,” said Champat Rai, general secretary, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The CM will inaugurate a cultural programme at the Angad Tila and address devotees. On the occasion, devotional songs by renowned artistes, including Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan and Malini Awasthi will also be released.

“The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla will complete one year on January 11. As per the Hindu calendar, the day (January 11) will be Paush Shukla Paksha, Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2001,” said Rai.

Cultural events will be held across Ayodhya at key locations such as Lata Chowk, Janmabhoomi Path, Shringar Haat, Ram Ki Paidi, Sugriva Fort and Chhoti Devkali.

A three-day Shri Ram Raag-Seva program will be organised on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus. Artistes will present devotional offerings to Lord Ram through music, dance, and instrumental performances. Trust has invited sadhus and devotees from across the country.

January 11

The festival will open with a Raag Seva performance by renowned singer Usha Mangeshkar, sister of legendary Lata Mangeshkar, and accompanied by Mayuresh Pai, who will present devotional songs. Raag Seva is a classical tradition of offering musical compositions to the divine in various ragas.

This will be followed by a duet (jugalbandi) on sitar by Sahitya Nahar and violin by Santosh Nahar. The day will conclude with a Bharatnatyam dance performance by Ananda Shankar Jayant.

January 12

The second day will begin with Raga Seva by celebrated folk singer Shailesh Srivastava, featuring traditional Badhawa and Sohar melodies. Following this, classical vocalist Kalapini Komkali will perform Shri Ram Bhajans and Nirgun Gayan. The day will end with a flute recital by maestro Rakesh Chaurasia.

January 13

The festival’s final day will start with a classical vocal performance by acclaimed Aarti Ankalikar, followed by a Kathak performance by renowned dancer Shovana Narayan.

The day will also see classical singing and Ram Bhajans by South Indian brothers Srikrishna Mohan and Ramkumar Mohan famously known as ‘Trichur Brothers’.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On