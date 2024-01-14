Mega cyclothon to mark 75 years of NCC: 14 girl cadets reach Lucknow from Guwahati, to leave for Delhi today

To commemorate the 75th year of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), 14 girl cadets from the Uttar Pradesh NCC directorate are undertaking a ‘nari shakti mega cyclothon’, covering an impressive distance of 2107 kms from Guwahati to New Delhi. 14 girl cadets reach Lucknow from Guwahati, to leave for Delhi today (ht)

The team reached Lucknow on January 13 after covering a distance of 1095 kms and was flagged in at the iconic La Martiniere College grounds by Durga Shankar Mishra, chief secretary Uttar Pradesh, in presence of major general Vikram Kumar, additional director general, UP NCC directorate.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Chief secretary commended the UP NCC directorate for organising the mega event and lauded the girl cadets for their remarkable resilience and determination in embracing the challenge and setting a commendable example of women empowerment for the entire nation.

The team will be flagged off from Raj Bhawan on its way to New Delhi by the governor Anandiben Patel, on January 14.

The mission behind the mega cyclothon is to propagate the message of women empowerment, encapsulated in the expedition’s motto, “Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahin. The expedition was flagged off on December 24, 2023 from Guwahati by governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria, and will culminate at New Delhi on January 28, 2024 where it will be flagged in by the PM Narendra Modi.

The mega cyclothon team, led by Colonel Anjan Sengupta of Varanasi NCC Group and supported by lieutenant commander Rahul Mishra of 7 UP Naval Unit NCC.

Beyond championing the cause of women empowerment, the team engaged in various cultural activities and fostered connections with the local population, transcending perceived barriers of age, culture, and religion. During their journey through Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, these courageous and resilient girl cadets of the UP NCC directorate also conveyed messages of India’s unity in diversity, the importance of nature conservation, and the promotion of healthy living.

Simultaneously, another mega cyclothon, led by the Gujarat NCC directorate, is underway from Kanyakumari to New Delhi. Both teams are expected to reach the national capital together on 28 Jan 2024, symbolizing a powerful display of the NCC motto of “unity and discipline”, as also commitment to shared ideals