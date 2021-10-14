Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Men on 2 bikes open fire at Ayodhya’s Durga Puja pandal; 1 killed, 2 injured
Ayodhya SSP Shailesh Pandey said one suspect has been taken into custody for firing at the Durga Puja pandal and four teams have been constituted to solve the crime.
The shooting took place at a Durga Puja pandal in Ayodhya, the district senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shailesh Pandey said. (Getty Images)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 01:52 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Lucknow: One man was killed and two girls sustained pellets injuries when a group of armed men opened fire at a Durga Puja pandal in Ayodhya late on Wednesday night, said Ayodhya senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shailesh Pandey.

Pandey said the incident took place within the jurisdiction of the town’s Kotwali police station.

The SSP told reporters that some people came on two motorcycles and opened fire in which one person identified as Manjeet Yadav was killed. He said two minors sitting near by were injured in the firing. He said the young girls are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The SSP said the police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the shooting.

He said the assailants left behind their vehicle which has been seized and one suspect was taken into custody.

Four teams have been set up to work out the incident at the earliest.

Thursday, October 14, 2021
