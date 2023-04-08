A partially charred body of a man was found near a garbage dump at Hanumant Dham, a temple, under Hazratganj police station limits on Saturday morning. Half-burnt body of man found near Lucknow temple (pic for representation)

This is the second incident in as many days of a charred body being recovered in the state capital.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), (Central), Manisha Singh said primary investigation revealed that the deceased was mentally disturbed and lived near Hanumant Dham for past five years. Singh said: “As per our information the man, around 55 years of age, and whose body was recovered near a garbage dump largely survived on alms and would burn garbage before going to sleep at night.”

She said: “It seems that the victim died due to some illness. The body might have been charred as the man’s clothes might have caught fire.” She said postmortem report would throw light on the cause of death.

The police said they were trying to retrieve video footage of CCTV cameras installed near the temple for more clarity.

On Thursday, a charred body of a woman was found in Sarura village on the city outskirts under Sairpur police station limits, Sitapur road. In that incident, the police suspected foul play and said it appeared that after murdering the woman, the assailants tried to burn the body to conceal identity of the deceased.