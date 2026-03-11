Meritorious students in govt primary, upper primary schools in UP to be feted

Just like private schools, the Uttar Pradesh basic education department has announced to hold prize distribution ceremonies in the government-run Primary and Upper Primary schools that have an enrollment of over 232 students. Students who have demonstrated outstanding performance in academics, sports, cultural activities, and various competitions will be felicitated. (Pic for representation only)

A total sum of ₹5.07 crore has been sanctioned for this purpose, an official said.

The office of the Director General of School Education and State Project Director has issued directives to all districts across the state in this regard. According to the directives, during these ceremonies—to be organised at the school level—students demonstrating outstanding performance in each class, those with the highest attendance, and children excelling in sports, cultural, and other activities will be awarded. A sum of ₹6,500 per school has been allocated for the procurement of prizes.

To monitor this initiative, the respective District Basic Education Officers, Block Education Officers, and other officials will be designated.

Basic education minister Sandeep Singh said that there is no dearth of talent and potential among the children studying in Council Schools; they merely require the right platform and encouragement.

The objective of these prize distribution ceremonies is to honour the children’s outstanding performance, boost their morale, and foster an environment of positive competition within the schools.

This initiative is expected to enhance the participation of parents alongside the children, thereby strengthening their faith in the education system.

Parents whose children have been recognised for securing the highest marks or maintaining regular attendance at the school will be felicitated. Active members of the School Management Committee (SMC) will likewise be honoured during the ceremony, with the aim of further strengthening the partnership between the school and the community. Schools have been authorized to procure items such as trophies, shields, bags, water bottles, stationery supplies, drawing notebooks, art supplies, and inspirational books for the purpose of distributing prizes.

Additionally, shawls, mementos, or saplings may be presented to honour the parents.

Director general of school education Monica Rani said that these felicitation ceremonies—to be organised within schools—will serve as a vital medium for motivating children regarding their achievements.

“Honouring outstanding students in every class, children with regular attendance, and students who have excelled in various extracurricular activities will foster a more vibrant learning environment within the schools and convey a positive message regarding the Council Schools,” she said.