Minor among 12 dead in tanker-tempo collision in Shahjahanpur

Twelve people, including three women and a minor, were killed when a tanker collided head-on with a tempo ferrying passengers in Shahjahanpur district on Thursday morning, senior police officials said in Lucknow. The damaged autorickshaw after its collision with a truck on a road, at Sugsugi village in Shahjahanpur district on Thursday. (PTI)

They said the incident took place due to the tanker speeding in low visibility of dense fog.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the family members of the deceased and directed the authorities to provide all assistance required. The district administration had assured an ex-gratia payment of ₹5lakh each to the family members of the victims.

Officials said that the incident took place near Sugsugi village on Farrukhabad highway, under the Allahganj police station limits at around 11 am when the tempo was taking the passengers to Dhai Ghat for a holy dip in the Ganga.

The collision was so massive that at least six passengers were thrown out of the tempo and the truck crushed them while trying to flee after the accident, they said, adding that some passengers would have been rescued if the truck had not tried to flee from the spot after the collision.

Shahjahanpur superintendent of police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said that two of the deceased each were from four families. He said that the deceased included Lala Ram and his brother Puttu Lal, Siya Ram and his brother Suresh Kumar, Rampa and her minor son Rahul, Anant Ram and his mother Basanta, Luvkush, Yati Ram, Pothi Ram and Rupa Devi.

He said the bodies of the deceased were given to the next of kin after a post-mortem examination, and efforts were on to arrest the tanker driver.