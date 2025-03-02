Minor sets herself ablaze after assault attempt in Lko

A minor girl in Lucknow’s Malihabad area attempted self-immolation after a youth allegedly barged into her house and tried to assault her. The accused fled when she raised an alarm. Neighbours rushed to the scene after hearing her screams and took her to the hospital. Deputy commissioner of police (West) Vishwajeet Srivastava said the accused has been arrested, and legal action is underway. (Sourced)

“Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered under sections 333 (house trespass), 74 (criminal assault), 107 (abetment of suicide), 62 (imprisonment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Malihabad police station,” he stated.

According to the police, the incident occured on February 27 around 11:00 am. In a written complaint filed the next day, the girl’s father stated that the accused, a resident of the same locality, entered the house after finding his 17-year-old daughter alone. He allegedly gagged her and attempted to overpower her. When family members noticed the commotion, the youth fled by jumping over a wall.

Distressed and fearing her parents’ reaction, the girl set herself on fire. She was rushed to Civil Hospital, Hazratganj, where she is undergoing treatment, said police.

The girl’s father, a driver by profession, told police that his wife had taken ill, and he had taken her to the hospital at the time of the incident. “Her condition is critical. She has suffered 60% burns,” he said.