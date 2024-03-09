Mirzapur division numero uno in securing investments

LUCKNOW: The Mirzapur division has emerged as the top destination for investors among the 18 divisions, with an investment of ₹86,000 crore coming for three districts of the division. The top investments in Sonbhadra are in thermal power and pumped storage plants, with each of the top five investor companies committing around ₹ 13,000 crore. (Sourced)

Taking forward the state government’s initiative of making Uttar Pradesh the industrial hub of the country, the Mirzapur division in Purvanchal has taken the lead, with Sonbhadra district in this division leading in terms of investment among all 75 districts of the state.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Surpassing even Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad, Sonbhadra has secured projects worth over ₹81,000 crore. When considering investments across all three districts of the division—Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Bhadohi—the total investment amounts to ₹86,000 crore.

Sonbhadra district shares its borders with Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh and is renowned for its abundant natural resources. Once plagued by Naxal activities, Sonbhadra has undergone significant transformation under the leadership of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government since March 2017.

Five projects in three districts of the division have attracted investments totalling ₹86,207 crore. The top investments in Sonbhadra are in thermal power and pumped storage plants, with each of the top five investor companies committing around ₹13,000 crore. Companies operating in the cement, ethanol, and mineral sectors have directed their investments towards Mirzapur.

Meanwhile, Bhadohi has witnessed significant investment in the carpet industry, which is expected to create around 16,197 jobs across the Mirzapur division.

Following closely behind, Meerut, Jhansi, Lucknow, and Moradabad divisions secure the second, third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively, in terms of top investments. The Meerut division, comprising six districts - Meerut, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Hapur - has seen substantial investment amounting to ₹76,204 crore. Among these, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida/Greater Noida) has attracted an investment of ₹56,800 crore.

Jhansi division claims the third position with a total investment of ₹20,548 crore across its three districts - Jhansi, Jalaun, and Lalitpur. These investments are anticipated to generate 6,550 employment opportunities, contributing significantly to economic development in the region.

Lucknow division holds the fourth position as projects worth ₹18,347 crore are slated for implementation in this division. Among the top five projects across all districts, investments include ₹7,374 crore in Lucknow, ₹3,502 crore in Sitapur, and ₹3,585 crore in Unnao.

Securing the fifth position, Moradabad division is set to witness investments worth ₹16,369 crore across its five districts. This includes ₹6,978 crore in Moradabad, ₹3,472 crore in Amroha, and ₹2,822 crore in Rampur.