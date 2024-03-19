Missing since Holi ‘23, U.P. teen’s skeleton found week before Holi ‘24

The skeleton of an 18-year-old boy was recovered from the jungle area near his village, in Hamirpur district, on Sunday, senior police officials said on Tuesday. They said that family members ascertained the identity of the deceased after seeing the clothes on the skeleton. Police officials said that the skeleton and the clothes have been sent for a post-mortem and forensic examination to confirm the identity of the deceased and the cause of death. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Hamirpur circle officer (CO) of Maudaha, Shreyas Tripathi said that the boy identified as Arvind Kumar, alias Bauwa, son of Chandrapal Ahirwar, a resident of Vaudhur Khurd village, under the Binwar police station limits, had gone missing under mysterious circumstances when he had gone out of his house on March 4, nearly four days before Holi on March 8, 2023.

Over a year later, the skeleton was recovered a week before Holi, he added.

He said that the victim’s father had informed the police about his mysterious disappearance on March 6, 2023, but the police had failed to find him.

“The skeleton was discovered by the deceased’s father when he had gone to bring sticks and wood from the jungle along with one Gyasi of the village. He immediately informed the police suspecting the skeleton to be of his missing son after seeing clothes on it,” the CO told the media and stated, “Two packets of Holi colour and packets of Pan Masala were found from the pocket of the trouser on the skeleton”.

He said it is a little surprising that the father discovered the remains of his son after a year. He said the family members had raised suspicion over four people of their village behind the boy’s murder. He said that the police are probing the incident and are hopeful of cracking the case soon.