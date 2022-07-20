Mission investment: UP ministers to hold roadshows abroad
LUCKNOW To attract global investments worth over ₹10 lakh crore in the state, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to send a ‘Group of Ministers’ (GoM) on foreign tours.
These tours by ministers would be aimed at globally marketing UP as an investment hub ahead of the proposed Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) in January 2023.
“Between September and November, roadshows could be held in the UK, USA, Canada, UAE, Sweden, Singapore, The Netherlands, Israel, Japan, France, Germany, South Korea, Mauritius, Russia and Australia,” said the government.
As part of their marketing strategy, the ministers would be holding roadshows, talks about the “investment-friendly environment” in UP and invite global industry leaders for investment, a press note issued by the PR wing of the government said.
The GoM will also meet UPites residing abroad and talk about the state’s transformation.
Some senior officials indicated that even the chief minister could visit a country to appeal for investment.
As of now, a cabinet minister’s team might have two ministers of state with independent charge and a minister of state.
Singapore has reportedly proposed to be the first country partner for the GlS. The Netherlands, Japan, Slovakia, Finland, Czech Republic, Mauritius, Thailand, Nepal and Belgium have been the state’s country partners in the Lucknow’s 2018 investors’ summit.
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Five arrested for setting a building on fire, killing three in Kanpur
The Special Investigation Team probing the mass killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots on Wednesday arrested five more people accused of setting a building afire in which three persons were burnt to death, a senior official said. The accused have been sent to jail. A rioter, identified as Rajesh Gupta, was also shot dead during cross-firing, the SIT head DIG Balendu Bhushan Singh added. By July 14, 22 people had been taken into custody.
Aim to promote technology and innovation in education: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said along with teaching-learning, universities should fulfil their responsibility towards society. The chief minister said that inter-disciplinary research on local problems should be encouraged in universities. Emphasising the need for quality research, the chief minister said that 77.7% of the total population of Uttar Pradesh lives in rural areas. The CM said there is a need to encourage private investment in school education, and the education system should be compatible with the global ecosystem.
Traffic snarls in Thane city getting worse in monsoon
A popular observation by several Twitter users from Thane these days is that a person who leaves Thane at breakfast time usually reaches his office in Mumbai by lunch time. This dire situation is all due to the traffic snarls in Thane city, which has increased the travel time between Thane to Mumbai from one-and-a-half hours to up to three hours.
Punjab CM lauds police for Op against Moose Wala shooters
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday congratulated the state police and the anti-gangster task force for successfully executing an operation against two shooters allegedly involved in the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh Mannu were killed in an encounter with the Punjab Police at a village in Amritsar district. He said the Punjab Police has got a major success in an anti-gangster operation in Amritsar.
Jharkhand: BJP slams Soren govt after woman cop mowed down
The Bharatiya Janata Party lashed out at the Hemant Soren government after a woman sub-inspector on night patrolling duty was allegedly mowed down by a pick-up van, allegedly smuggling cattle, when the officer, Sandhya Topno tried to stop it for checking near Hulhundu village in Ranchi in the wee hours on Wednesday, police said. Kishore Kaushal, SP, Ranchi, said the driver of the vehicle, identified as Nigaar Khan, has been taken into custody and is being questioned.
