Mission investment: UP ministers to hold roadshows abroad

These tours by ministers would be aimed at globally marketing UP as an investment hub ahead of the proposed Global Investors' Summit (GIS) in January 2023
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to send a 'Group of Ministers' (GoM) on foreign tours.
Published on Jul 20, 2022 10:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW To attract global investments worth over 10 lakh crore in the state, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to send a ‘Group of Ministers’ (GoM) on foreign tours.

These tours by ministers would be aimed at globally marketing UP as an investment hub ahead of the proposed Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) in January 2023.

“Between September and November, roadshows could be held in the UK, USA, Canada, UAE, Sweden, Singapore, The Netherlands, Israel, Japan, France, Germany, South Korea, Mauritius, Russia and Australia,” said the government.

As part of their marketing strategy, the ministers would be holding roadshows, talks about the “investment-friendly environment” in UP and invite global industry leaders for investment, a press note issued by the PR wing of the government said.

The GoM will also meet UPites residing abroad and talk about the state’s transformation.

Some senior officials indicated that even the chief minister could visit a country to appeal for investment.

As of now, a cabinet minister’s team might have two ministers of state with independent charge and a minister of state.

Singapore has reportedly proposed to be the first country partner for the GlS. The Netherlands, Japan, Slovakia, Finland, Czech Republic, Mauritius, Thailand, Nepal and Belgium have been the state’s country partners in the Lucknow’s 2018 investors’ summit.

Wednesday, July 20, 2022
