Mission Shakti Kendras to be set up at every police station across UP

The state government has directed for the establishment of ‘Mission Shakti Kendras’ in every police station under the initiative aimed at empowering women and girls in the state during the ongoing Mission Shakti 5.0, said senior police officials in a press release shared by the state police headquarters on Tuesday. Mission Shakti Centre setup in Lucknow’s Vibhuti Khand police station. (HT)

They said that these centres will provide a single-window platform for women to report crimes, seek assistance, and access various government services.

Sharing further details, a senior police official said the key features of Mission Shakti Kendras are to provide dedicated space for women to report crimes and seek assistance from trained personnel, including women police officers, to handle cases.

He said linkages with other government departments, NGOs, and stakeholders as well as provision for counselling, legal aid, and rehabilitation services and regular monitoring and evaluation of cases will be done at the centres.

He said the objectives of setting up these centres is to provide a safe and supportive environment for women and girls, ensure prompt and effective response to crimes against women, empower women and girls through awareness and education and improve coordination and convergence among various stakeholders.

He said the training and capacity building of personnel deployed at these centres have been focussed on handling cases, counselling, and legal procedures. Also, regular capacity-building programmes will be conducted to enhance skills and knowledge. He added that outreach activities will be undertaken to reach out to marginalised and vulnerable groups.

Mission Shakti centres will have women police personnel who will handle women’s complaints in a prompt and quality manner. One in-charge inspector/sub-inspector (priority to women officers) as well as one to four sub-inspectors, four to 15 constables (with 50% women) and one to two women home guards will be present. Besides, there is also provision of appointment of counsellors if required.

These personnel will prepare a roster for women’s help desk duty and follow-up actions, regular implementation and supervision of Anti-Romeo squads and women’s beat plan.

Besides, they will maintain parallel records of FIRs, investigations, and preventive actions against accused in crimes against women. A separate room, computer, records, stationery, women’s toilet and other necessary resources are provided to these centres.