Mission Shakti Phase 4: Operation Mukti to be launched in Uttar Pradesh to prevent child marriage
The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to launch Operation Mukti under the fourth phase of its women empowerment programme Mission Shakti in the first week of May, a senior official said.
Director, women’s welfare department, Manoj Rai said the efforts will be focused on the prevention of child marriage and the eradication of child labour, according to a government press release.
“Under Mission Shakti Phase 4.0, we will conduct a massive campaign Operation Mukti for awareness and rescue against child marriage and child labour from May 1 to 7,” Rai said.
“During the campaign, the women and child development department will coordinate with other departments/authorities like the district magistrate, police, health, labour, education and child services and nutrition among others, along with special juvenile police unit (SJPU), anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU), child welfare committee, district legal services authority, voluntary organisations and various Childline representatives,” the official added.
The identity of the children will be kept confidential. All the departments concerned will be informed before the rescue of children. Later, the food, travel, medical, shelter, homecoming facilities will be arranged without delay for the rescued children.
Mission Shakti was launched in coordination with 27 departments in Uttar Pradesh on October 17, 2020. This flagship campaign of the Yogi Adityanath government has sensitized over 8.7 crore people so far, according to the state government.
Major programmes were conducted under the campaign . These included “Haq ki Baat Ziladhikari Ke Saath”, “Gudda -Guddi Board”, “Heroine”, “Ananta”, “Betiyon Se Samman”, “Gender Champions and Meritorious Girls Honor”, “Prashasan ki Paathshala” and “awareness on mental health and psychosocial issues”.
Gorakhnath temple attack: Accused was in constant touch with ISIS sympathisers since 2013, say police
A detailed investigation by UP Anti-Terror Squad (UP ATS) revealed that Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, the accused in the security breach at Gorakhpur's Gorakhnath temple on April 3, was in constant touch with ISIS sympathizers, said Uttar Pradesh Police additional director general, law and order, Prashant Kumar here on Saturday. He was studying chemical engineering in IIT Bombay at the time. On April 3 evening, Abbasi had tried to enter the Gorakhnath temple premises.
Bundelkhand expressway to open in June: UPEIDA CEO
The Bundelkhand Expressway will be inaugurated in June this year as almost 94 percent of its construction work had been completed, said Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority chief executive officer (CEO) Awanish Kumar Awasthi on Saturday. The remaining work will be completed by June 20, Awasthi added. Awasthi also said three out of four railway over bridges on the expressway had been constructed along with 14 out of 19 flyovers.
Pune district reports 25 new Covid-19 cases
Pune district reported 25 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 223 are currently active cases. Pune city reported 17 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,426 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
Vidarbha sizzles for third consecutive day, hottest April for central India says IMD
Central India, which includes all four meteorological sub-divisions in Maharashtra, namely Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and the Konkan, is witnessing its hottest April in 122 years, with the average daily reading of 37.78 degrees Celsius being the highest ever recorded since the India Meteorological Department first started collecting weather data in 1901. IMD officials were unable to confirm whether Maharashtra alone was recording its hottest April.
13 Checkered Keelback snakelets rescued from Virar house
As many as 13 Checkered Keelback snakelets (called Dhivad in Marathi) were released in a marshy mangrove in Virar on Friday evening after they were found at a Phoolpada home in Virar on Friday. House owner Rakesh Tiwari spotted the snakelets in his bedroom, wardrobe, washroom, and in the indoor overhead water tank early on Friday. A wildlife biologist who rescued the snakelets, Pankaj Jadhav heads the Members of Spreading Awareness on Reptiles and Rehabilitation Programme in Palghar.
