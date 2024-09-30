Mission Shakti Phase V to be kicked off next month

LUCKNOW: The state government will launch the fifth phase of ‘Mission Shakti’ next month to further promote the safety, dignity and self-reliance of women and girls, as per a press note from the state government media cell on Sunday. This phase, which will run till May 2025, will focus on awareness campaigns and training initiatives. This phase of Mission Shakti represents a significant step towards empowering women and girls and ushering in a positive societal change. (Pic for representation)

“As many as 10 lakh girls will be trained in self-defence and life skills as part of the fifth phase. Career counselling sessions will be conducted in 167 schools under the PM SHRI Yojana. Sanitary pads will be distributed to 36,772 girls to support their health and ensure regular school attendance,” said a senior government official.

The press note further informed that the primary aim of these programmes was to educate girls about self-defence, life skills and legal rights. It would also focus on raising awareness about critical issues such as education and hygiene.

In Indian culture, Maa Durga is revered as a symbol of strength and power. Reflecting this spirit, the fifth phase of ‘Mission Shakti’ will include programmes to be held in various schools during Navratri, from October 3 to 10, to boost confidence among girls.

Led by principals and teachers, students will be educated on crucial topics such as child rights, domestic violence, sexual abuse, molestation and the concept of good touch and bad touch. Through rallies and engaging activities, students will receive information about helpline numbers and the dangers of child marriage.

From November , 10 lakh girls will undergo training in self-defence and life skills to help them become self-reliant and empowered. Meena Melas and career counselling sessions will also be conducted in 167 schools to promote awareness about girls’ education.

In this phase of ‘Mission Shakti,’ there will be special focus on menstrual hygiene and climate change. Dedicated sessions on climate change will be organized for 79,000 KGBV students and sanitary pads will be distributed to 36,772 girls. During April and May 2025, children will be made aware of their legal rights, including the right to education, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and laws concerning child marriage and domestic violence.

Some of the scheduled activities under the fifth phase include seminars and webinars on girl and child education to raise awareness in society and address local issues. Similarly, ‘Bal Sansad’ and ‘Bal Sabha’ sessions will be held in schools, where boys and girls will be assigned equal responsibilities. Discussions will be organized on menstrual hygiene in upper primary schools. Parent-teacher association meetings will be conducted to raise awareness on legal literacy, the POCSO Act and child marriage prevention. Debate competitions, rallies, Prabhat Pheri and cultural programmes will be organized on significant days like Girl Child Day and Women’s Day. Besides, girls from KGBV will be provided training in sports, guiding and National Cadet Corps (NCC) activities.