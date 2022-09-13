Mobile phone left on charge by parents blows up, kills 8-month-old daughter

LUCKNOW: In a bizarre incident, an eight-month-old infant girl Neha was killed on Monday after she suffered burn injuries when the battery of a mobile phone next to her for charging exploded in UP’s Bareilly district on Sunday night.

The girl’s parents Kusum Kashyap and Sunil Kumar Kashyap told media persons that the phone was purchased nearly six months ago but its battery was swollen for past few weeks. They said the mobile was plugged into a switch connected to a solar panel.

The mother of the baby, was not present in the room at the time of the explosion. They said the mother rushed in after hearing a loud noise and shouted for help after discovering her daughter injured.

Police officials said the baby had suffered serious burn injuries and succumbed to her injuries during treatment in the hospital. They said no complaint had been lodged so far by the girl’s parents.

The father of the child is a labourer and lives in an under-construction house without a power connection. His family uses a solar plate and a battery for lighting and charging mobile phones. The couple had two daughters. The elder daughter is 5-year-old Nandini.