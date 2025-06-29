Modi govt empowering Muslims ever since it came to power: BJP national gen secy

LUCKNOW Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday said the Modi government has been fighting to eradicate poverty, empower women and Muslims from the day it came to power at the Centre. He said it was very much evident when Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh briefed the media during the Operation Sindoor. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh speaking at the party’s Minority Morcha event in Lucknow on June 29. (Sourced)

Chugh was in the state capital to attend the BJP Minority Morcha’s event- “Alpsankhyakon ka Paigam - Modi ke saath Musalman” at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Convention Centre. It’s part of the BJP’s efforts to engage with and outreach to minority groups, showcasing their support and inclusivity. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and other party leaders also attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, Chugh said: “The day the Modi government came to power on May 26, 2014, it has been fighting to eradicate poverty.” The BJP leader listed out various welfare schemes of the Centre in which all sections of the community, including Muslims, are beneficiaries.

“In all welfare schemes of the government, Muslims are beneficiaries in large numbers. Be it housing for the poor, Ujjwala gas, toilets, medical insurance and other such schemes,” Chugh added.

“The Modi government’s efforts to empower women was clearly evident when Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh briefed the nation during Operation Sindoor,” he said. “The government gave ration to 80 crore needy people without asking their caste and religion,” the BJP leader added.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak attacked the Congress and the Samajwadi Party. “For the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, Muslims are only vote bank. Both the parties have done nothing for Muslims,” Pathak said.

“Your children were left behind in all spheres of life only because of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party,” he added. Further attacking the SP, Pathak said if Muslims do not vote for the Samajwadi Party, it would not be in a position even to get its corporator elected.

“The Modi government is working for the welfare of Muslims. So, Muslims must help Modi ji,” he said. The deputy CM exhorted Muslims to take a firm decision and stop following the Samajwadi Party.

Uttar Pradesh minister Danish Azad Ansari apprised the gathering that Pasmanda Muslims are the biggest beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the Modi government. Basit Ali, state president of BJP Minority Morcha and its national vice president Zakir Hussain also addressed the gathering.