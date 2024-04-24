Modi’s guarantees are bells which BJP wants people to play: Akhilesh

Agra Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday that polling in western Uttar Pradesh had declared the trend of the poll results. According to him, the wave that rose from western Uttar Pradesh made it clear that the BJP was going to be wiped off all over the nation. Akhilesh also targeted the UP government over repeated paper leaks . (HT FILE)

Akhilesh was addressing a public meeting in Aligarh in support of the party candidate.

In an indirect reference to recent speeches of the Prime Minister in Rajasthan over Congress manifesto promising redistribution of property of people, Akhilesh said that the trend of poll results was very much evident in the content of speeches by Delhi Wale (PM) and Lucknow Wale (UP CM). After these speeches, people all over the nation were talking about INDIA alliance, he said.

“The results will come later but the content of speeches by those to be removed from power (BJP) has given ample signals. What they are speaking is in fact their ‘man ki baat’ but they are imposing these statements on others,” said Akhilesh .

“I ask the residents of Aligarh, also known as lock city, to prepare a lock which can lock the politics of hatred by the BJP for ever. Aligarh has always stood for brotherhood. Now the BJP should know that they are on the exit and it is time for the C onstitution to rule,” he said .

Mocking the ‘Modi ki guarantee’, Akhilesh said that it was like the ‘thali’ that the people were asked to beat during Corona times. “This is not a guarantee but ‘ghanti’ (bell) which the BJP wants the masses to play. Thus voters need to be alert,” he said .

“They are not winning 400 but losing 400 seats. The election of 2024 is of saving the Constitution, so watch booths to ensure that the BJP cannot do a fraud. When in power we will give both ‘data’ and nutritious ‘atta’ (food) beside free ration,” he said.

‘Farmers have never faced such tough times and NCRB data reveals that one lakh farmer committed suicide. It was the farmers who worked when none worked during the pandemic. Farmers produced food and kept the economy on track despite corona. Yet three black laws were brought against them and hollow promise of doubling their income made,” alleged Akhilesh .

He also targeted the UP government over repeated paper leaks . “Youth are feeling cheated and to add insult to injury, a scheme like Agniveer was introduced . The day is not far when a similar scheme will be brought for police recruitment for three years,” he said and promised that when the SP and INDIA block came to power, the old format of recruitment in defence forces would be implemented in place of ‘Agniveer’.

Akhilesh mocked the ambitious project of One District One Product (ODOP). “The identity of the BJP is of loot and jhooth (falsehood). It has gathered all corrupt and criminals in its godown,” he said .

“Electoral bond ne BJP ki band baja di’ (Electoral bond has devastated the BJP). Donation has been received in crores and defaulters were allowed to flee but loans of farmers were not waived off. INDIA bloc will provide legal MSP and will waive off loans of farmers. This election is to save the Constitution so do vote to save democracy,” said Akhilesh.