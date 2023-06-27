Hours-long power failure, choked drains after a day of rain

Only a few hours of rain under the impact of monsoon have ‘exposed’ the claims of effective power supply and drainage system as many areas in Meerut and its nearby districts reported several hours of power failures, choked drains, inundation of roads and colonies, and one instance of an approach road to a bridge washing away. (For representationThe approach road to a bridge on the Ganga that connects Meerut’s Hastinapur and Bijnor washed away on Monday owing to the strong flow of water)

At many villages of Meerut, power could be resumed after five to ten hours of the outage. A similar situation prevailed in Baghpat, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar and other districts of the region.

The approach road to a bridge on the Ganga that connects Meerut’s Hastinapur and Bijnor washed away on Monday owing to the strong flow of water caused due to heavy rains.

District magistrate Deepak Meena said an enquiry was initiated... “The revised estimate has not been approved yet. As a result, the security provisions could not be built and consequently, the approach road has again eroded. We have requested for release of the pending amount so that protection work on the approach road can be constructed.”

In Meerut city, several drainages in Patel Nagar, Jal Kothi, Madhavpuram, Brahmpuri, Islamabad, Talafactory, Zahir road, Lisari road, Prahaladnagar and Golakuan overflowed.

Mayor Harikant Ahluwalia admitted receiving complaints of choked drains and cleanliness works were in progress.

Meanwhile, activists of Bharat Kisan Union ( Mahashakti) staged a protest in Khurja town on Sunday protesting the long power cuts in villages and poor management of electric wires and transformers.

Meanwhile, the forecast of heavy rains in the coming days has people worried. BKU district president in Muzaffarnagar Yogesh Sharma said if the situation could turn so grim in a single day’s rain, then what would happen if it rained for days. “A single day of rain has exposed their hollow claims,” said Sharma. (With agency input)