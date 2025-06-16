Monsoon to hit UP after Tuesday; rains to pick up from Wed, says Met

As the state capital experienced a brief spell of sporadic pre-monsoon showers in the early hours of Sunday, the Lucknow meteorological office is hopeful that the southwest monsoon may enter the eastern parts of the state anytime between Tuesday and Friday. Heat conditions give way to a dust storm in Varanasi on Wednesday (Rajesh Kumar)

Even the normal date for monsoon onset in Uttar Pradesh, which is through Gorakhpur, is June 18, weathermen said.

The sporadic pre-monsoon rainfall activities are signs that conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon’s onset between June 17 and 20. There is a possibility of a gradual increase in rainfall activities, which will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, from Wednesday.

“Temperatures may plummet by 3 to 5 degrees over the next three to four days, resulting in a significant decrease in the heat index. A complete relief from the humid conditions is expected after June 16,” said Atul Kumar Singh, a senior scientist at the Lucknow Met.

“The northern limit of monsoon is currently passing through major places, such as Mumbai, Ahilyanagar, Adilabad, Puri and Balurghat; and favourable conditions are developing for the advancement of monsoon into some parts of Gujarat, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and eastern Uttar Pradesh in the coming 3 to 4 days,” he said.

The widespread fall in temperature is due to pre-monsoon rains over the last 24 hours. This has happened due to the upper atmospheric cyclonic circulation forming in the lower troposphere over eastern Uttar Pradesh, and an active western disturbance in the middle and upper tropospheric westerly winds. Heatwave conditions in the state have become limited to south-eastern Uttar Pradesh (Varanasi and Ghazipur).

Varanasi ‘hottest’ in country

At 43.2 degrees Celsius, Varanasi (BHU) was the hottest city, not just in UP but across the country. At Varanasi (airport), mercury rose to a high of 41.9 degrees, followed by 41.5 in Ghazipur, 41.3 in Sultanpur, 41.2 in Churk and 41.1 in Prayagraj.

Predicting rain/thundershower, the weathermen thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning/gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph), were very likely at isolated places in West UP and in a few places in East UP.

In the state capital, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 39.9 and 26.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. On Monday, it may experience partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain/thundershowers.