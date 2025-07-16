Month on, police Racer bikes ‘struggling’ to alleviate traffic woes

A month since the launch of 42 high-performance ‘Racer Mobile’ units by Lucknow Police, the ambitious traffic response initiative seems to have lost its momentum already. City police commissioner Amrendra Kumar Sengar flagging off 42 Racer Mobile units in June (File)

The Racer units are equipped with cameras, loudhailers, breath analysers and communication tools to make traffic enforcement smarter and faster. However, instead of serving as agile problem-solvers, most of the units are allegedly either stationed passively or used for routine patrol duty.

Eighty-four cops were assigned to operate these bikes equipped with modern tools and swiftly break gridlocks. Lucknow Police had said that these bikes would be clustered at major junctions and sensitive points so that they could be mobilised rapidly.

However, many questioned whether they actually responded to traffic snarls during peak hours.

The units were flagged off with much fanfare by police commissioner Amrendra Kumar Sengar in June. However, several commuters and traffic watchers alleged that the presence of these bikes on the ground was either minimal or inconsistent, as, in several recent cases of massive jams, no Racer unit was spotted on site.

An HT ‘spot-check’ at key congestion-prone areas such as Kamta, Chinhat, Polytechnic Chauraha, and Engineering College flyover and underpass turns on Shaheed Path during peak hours also found no Racer units active on the ground. Only the usual traffic personnel were spotted.

A senior official in the police’s traffic department, who did not wish to be quoted, admitted that there’s still no clarity on the bikes’ deployment protocol. “When and where these bikes must go are still vague. They’re supposed to respond instantly to traffic chaos, but in most recent cases, they haven’t,” the official said.

“We manage this hour-long traffic all on our own. No such bike has ever come to assist us in this one month,” said a traffic cop in Chinhat, which usually sees some of the worst jams in the city.

“Commuting on Faizabad Road and Shaheed Path has become difficult. We face daily jams on these stretches. We have not seen any cops on ‘Racer’ bikes. Bus stations make the situation only worse,” said Amit Srivastava, a commuter at Kamta Chauraha.

‘Bikes can’t solve all problems’

Traffic DCP Kamlesh Dixit contended that the ‘Racer’ bikes had been helpful to tackle traffic woes at many places over the past month. He added, “However, it alone can’t solve the problems. Other factors contribute to traffic bottlenecks such as bad road planning and poor infrastructure.”