Motivate people, increase voting to 70% in U.P. in LS polls: CEO Rinwa to depts

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa has directed officers of various government departments to conduct voter awareness programmes to motivate people for enrolling as voters and exercise their franchise to increase voting percentage in the state over 70% in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. UP CEO Navdeep Rinwa was addressing a meeting of the State Level SVEEP Core Committee. (For Representation)

Addressing a meeting of the State Level SVEEP Core Committee on Thursday, Rinwa said, “In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the voting percentage in U.P. was approximately 59.11%. The voters are being facilitated to make amendment in the voter ID card through the commission’s website and voter helpline app. Helpline 1950 should be given wide publicity.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

All departments should display slogans, videos, messages etc related to voter awareness on their websites and portals. The Election Commission of India has signed MoUs with the education and postal departments and with the Indian Bank Association to run voter awareness programmes.

The CEO said the higher and secondary education department should ensure functioning of Electoral Literacy Club (ELC) in every school and college. Housing department should organise awareness programmes in all cooperative housing societies and resident welfare societies. Women welfare department should conduct voter awareness activities to increase voting percentage of women, he added.

Voter awareness campaigns should be organised by food and civil supplies department, gas agencies, petrol pumps and ration shops. At the airports and railway stations, awareness should be made through the public announcement systems.

Posters and banners related to voter awareness should be put up on state roadways buses. The urban development department should conduct public awareness, Rinwa added. The culture department should conduct awareness through various cultural programmes, street plays and puppet shows. The youth welfare and PRD departments should ensure publicity regarding voter awareness among the youth.

Civil defense and various clubs should spread voter awareness through their volunteers. Post offices should disseminate voter awareness through posters and banners on their premises. The tribal development department should organise awareness among tribal voters, he said.