Multi-layer security: Kanwar Yatra routes put under water, land, air surveillance

The Uttar Pradesh government has put in place multi-layer security, including water, land, and air surveillance for the Kanwar Yatra, the annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva devotees which commenced on Friday with the start of Hindu holy month of Sawan, a press note shared by the chief minister’s media cell said on Saturday. ‘Kanwariyas’ carry holy water during the ‘Kanwar Yatra’ in Meerut on Saturday. (PTI)

The objective of the arrangements is to ensure a safe and smooth experience for devotees, the press note added.

It stated that the government has deployed water police for water surveillance, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) on the ground, while high-tech drones are being used for aerial surveillance. A modern control room has been set up at the DGP headquarters for 24-hour real-time monitoring, the press note further said.

Over 29,454 CCTV cameras have been installed along the main Kanwar Yatra routes and major locations, senior government officials informed in the press note.

Around 395 high-tech drones, including anti-drone and tethered drones, are being used for real-time monitoring from air, the officials said.

They also said anti-drone systems have been deployed to detect and neutralise any unauthorized drones. Tethered drones are being used for continuous surveillance, providing real-time video feed, the officials added. They explained tethered drones are connected to a cable or cord, providing stable and reliable flight, and can be used for surveillance, security, and communication purposes.

A special team is monitoring social media for any inflammatory content, rumours or sensitive posts, the officials said.

The team is sending real-time alerts to the districts concerned and taking action to remove objectionable content, the officials said.

QR codes have been displayed on hoardings, newspapers, and social media, allowing pilgrims to connect directly with officials in case of any issues, the officials said.

They also said a WhatsApp group has been created for officials from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan to share real-time information and coordinate efforts.