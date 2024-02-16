Multilingualism is crucial, says Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti chairman

Padmashree awardee and chairman of Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti, Chamu Krishna Shastry, on Friday, said that said that the Indian language ecosystem is being promoted because its attractiveness, ease, and relevance. He advocated for popularising Bharatiya languages, noting that the time has come for their widespread adoption. Cloud text of "India" written in 56 Languages (International and regional) on the map of India with Indian Flag colour. Concept of unity. (Shutterstock)

Speaking at an educational summit at Lucknow University, Shastry, a member of the Indian Knowledge System committee, revealed: “So far, 100 books on higher education have been translated into 13 Indian languages, and within six months, another 1000 books will be available in various Indian languages.”

“Within three years, textbooks in Indian languages will be accessible on digital platforms, with universities tasked to oversee this initiative,” he asserted confidently. Shastry believed that by promoting Indian languages in both school and higher education, accessibility could be extended to a vast population previously underserved by education.

Responding to concerns about job opportunities abroad for students studying in Hindi, Shastry pointed out that only 1 percent of students pursue higher education overseas. He emphasised the broader perspective and suggested that those interested in studying abroad could attend English medium schools.

Shastry highlighted that both CBSE and NCERT are prepared to publish textbooks in 22 scheduled Indian languages to facilitate teaching and learning in Indian languages alongside English in CBSE schools.

“Multilingualism is crucial. The notion that success in a competitive world hinges solely on English proficiency is a fallacy,” he argued. To support his point, Shastry mentioned certain Hindi concepts that lack English equivalents. He cited the example of English media using “consecration” for Ayodhya’s Pran Pratistha ceremony, clarifying the distinction between the two terms.

“While ‘consecration’ in English refers to the act of officially making something holy for religious ceremonies, pran pratistha is about infusing life into an idol,” he explained.